The share price of Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] inclined by $0.28, presently trading at $0.28. The company’s shares saw 12.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.25 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BNGO fall by -38.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.6580 compared to -0.1469 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -75.66%, while additionally dropping -93.67% during the last 12 months. Bionano Genomics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.72% increase from the current trading price.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 35.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.