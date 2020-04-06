BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] shares went higher by 42.38% from its previous closing of 3.61, now trading at the price of $5.14, also adding 1.53 points. Is BSGM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BSGM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 19.66M float and a -0.19% run over in the last seven days. BSGM share price has been hovering between 9.97 and 2.36 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSGM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.14, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -381.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -440.21. Its Return on Equity is -314.70%, and its Return on Assets is -260.10%. These metrics suggest that this BioSig Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.19. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.39.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has 22.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 115.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.36 to 9.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 22.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.