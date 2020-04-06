Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] dipped by -3.43% on the last trading session, reaching $4.79 price per share at the time. Bloom Energy Corporation represents 129.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 620.50M with the latest information.

The Bloom Energy Corporation traded at the price of $4.79 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BE shares recorded 3.55M.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.79, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -29.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -39.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.07. Its Return on Equity is 208.90%, and its Return on Assets is -24.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 129.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 620.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 15.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.