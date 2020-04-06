The share price of Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] inclined by $12.10, presently trading at $11.22. The company’s shares saw 74.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.44 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BYD fall by -26.67% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.12 compared to -4.08 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -50.02%, while additionally dropping -61.34% during the last 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.91. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.69% increase from the current trading price.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.22, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 47.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.88. Its Return on Equity is 12.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BYD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 370.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 361.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 8.11. These metrics all suggest that Boyd Gaming Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has 120.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 36.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 13.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.