Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $1.58 after BHR shares went up by 27.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.59, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.03. Its Return on Equity is -2.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 235.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 166.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has 33.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.14 to 13.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 23.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.