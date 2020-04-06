Caleres Inc. [CAL] took an downward turn with a change of -5.87%, trading at the price of $3.37 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Caleres Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 688.27K shares for that time period. CAL monthly volatility recorded 23.48%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.71%. PS value for CAL stocks is 0.05 with PB recorded at 0.20.

Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Caleres Inc. [CAL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.37, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Caleres Inc. [CAL] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Caleres Inc. [CAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caleres Inc. [CAL] sitting at 3.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caleres Inc. [CAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 190.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Caleres Inc. [CAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 2.21. These metrics all suggest that Caleres Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Caleres Inc. [CAL] has 42.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 143.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.12 to 28.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 20.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caleres Inc. [CAL] a Reliable Buy?

Caleres Inc. [CAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.