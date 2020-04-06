California Resources Corporation [CRC] took an upward turn with a change of 8.77%, trading at the price of $1.24 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.53 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while California Resources Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.81M shares for that time period. CRC monthly volatility recorded 34.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 25.30%. PS value for CRC stocks is 0.02.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For California Resources Corporation [CRC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.24, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for California Resources Corporation [CRC] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.59. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CRC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 49.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.51, which indicates that it is 25.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

California Resources Corporation [CRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.