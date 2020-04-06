Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] took an downward turn with a change of -8.43%, trading at the price of $1.63 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Camber Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.89M shares for that time period. CEI monthly volatility recorded 24.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 37.88%. PS value for CEI stocks is 17.27 with PB recorded at 1.70.

Camber Energy Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Camber Energy Inc. [CEI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -56.80%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.59. Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] has 3.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 605.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 226.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 37.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.