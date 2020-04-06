Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] took an downward turn with a change of -9.56%, trading at the price of $4.54 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Camping World Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.17M shares for that time period. CWH monthly volatility recorded 22.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.21%. PS value for CWH stocks is 0.09.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CWH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CWH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.54, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.73. Its Return on Equity is -728.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Camping World Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.80.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has 97.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 443.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.40 to 16.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.32, which indicates that it is 19.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] a Reliable Buy?

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.