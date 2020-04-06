Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] took an upward turn with a change of 17.19%, trading at the price of $1.50 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 903.51K shares for that time period. CANF monthly volatility recorded 16.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.94%. PS value for CANF stocks is 6.48 with PB recorded at 7.14.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [NYSE:CANF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give CANF an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.50, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -587.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -473.43.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] has 8.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.08 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.