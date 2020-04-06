Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] opened at $14.87 and closed at $13.97 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] had 10.8 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.25M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.71 during that period and CNQ managed to take a rebound to 32.79 in the last 52 weeks.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give CNQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.29, with the high estimate being $34.33, the low estimate being $9.68 and the median estimate amounting to $18.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] sitting at 24.50% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70. These measurements indicate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.16. Its Return on Equity is 15.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.68 and P/E Ratio of 3.90. These metrics all suggest that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has 1.25B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.71 to 32.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 20.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.