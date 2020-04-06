The share price of Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] inclined by $8.13, presently trading at $8.53. The company’s shares saw 57.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.42 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CPRI fall by -26.91% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.60 compared to -3.14 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -63.48%, while additionally dropping -82.70% during the last 12 months. Capri Holdings Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.27% increase from the current trading price.

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.53, with the high estimate being $72.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 60.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.39. Its Return on Equity is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CPRI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.99 and P/E Ratio of 3.74. These metrics all suggest that Capri Holdings Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has 142.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.42 to 50.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 13.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] a Reliable Buy?

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.