Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] saw a change by 5.73% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.93. The company is holding 678.46M shares with keeping 157.26M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 12.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -85.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -83.83%, trading +12.01% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 678.46M shares valued at 2.51 million were bought and sold.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CUK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.93, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.96. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.23 and P/E Ratio of 2.94. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has 678.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.08 to 55.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 20.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.