Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] saw a change by 16.28% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.93. The company is holding 57.68M shares with keeping 55.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.81% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -67.61%, trading +40.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 57.68M shares valued at 764512.0 were bought and sold.

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FUN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.90, with the high estimate being $68.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.01. Its Return on Equity is -389.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FUN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] has 57.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 939.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 64.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 11.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.