Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] shares went lower by -21.77% from its previous closing of 0.68, now trading at the price of $0.53, also subtracting -0.15 points. Is CDR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CDR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 85.17M float and a -49.38% run over in the last seven days. CDR share price has been hovering between 3.69 and 0.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:CDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.53, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] sitting at 17.40% and its Gross Margin at 66.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.04.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.75.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has 114.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.67 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -20.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 20.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] a Reliable Buy?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.