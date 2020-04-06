Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] took an upward turn with a change of 5.08%, trading at the price of $2.07 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 1.11M shares for that time period. APOP monthly volatility recorded 35.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 42.82%.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ:APOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give APOP an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -177.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -122.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.27. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] has 3.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 6.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 417.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.