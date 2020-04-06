CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] saw a change by 8.33% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.88. The company is holding 1.60B shares with keeping 461.45M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.61% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.44%, trading +20.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.60B shares valued at 2.91 million were bought and sold.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has 1.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 5.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 11.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] a Reliable Buy?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.