Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] saw a change by -5.12% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.33. The company is holding 236.44M shares with keeping 191.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.41% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -97.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -93.65%, trading +35.29% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 236.44M shares valued at 6.59 million were bought and sold.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40. Its Return on Equity is 0.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Centennial Resource Development Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 5.50. These metrics all suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has 236.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.24 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.17, which indicates that it is 31.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.