The share price of Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] inclined by $8.80, presently trading at $9.24. The company’s shares saw 49.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.18 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHNG fall by -12.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.10 compared to -1.91 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.77%. Change Healthcare Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.95% increase from the current trading price.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHNG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 316.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.