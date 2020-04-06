CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] shares went lower by -4.48% from its previous closing of 0.43, now trading at the price of $0.42, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is CHFS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.51 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHFS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 24.96M float and a -7.47% run over in the last seven days. CHFS share price has been hovering between 4.60 and 0.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.42, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -432.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -442.51. Its Return on Equity is -331.60%, and its Return on Assets is -226.40%. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 32.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 15.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.