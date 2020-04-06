China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PLIN] opened at $2.20 and closed at $1.84 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.80% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PLIN] had 1.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 155.19K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.59%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 31.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.11 during that period and PLIN managed to take a rebound to 6.00 in the last 52 weeks.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PLIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give PLIN an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.84.

Fundamental Analysis of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 8.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.25. Its Return on Equity is 24.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] has 22.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 6.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.