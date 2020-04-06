Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] took an upward turn with a change of 5.85%, trading at the price of $3.98 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.39 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 12.46M shares for that time period. CLF monthly volatility recorded 14.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.63%. PS value for CLF stocks is 0.75 with PB recorded at 2.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.97, with the high estimate being $10.25, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70. Its Return on Equity is 92.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 590.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 590.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.25 and P/E Ratio of 3.79. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 396.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 12.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.