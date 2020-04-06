Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] saw a change by 2.55% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.73. The company is holding 52.96M shares with keeping 32.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.80%, trading +62.22% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 52.96M shares valued at 1.48 million were bought and sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COCP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.75, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -103.31. Its Return on Equity is -79.40%, and its Return on Assets is -76.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cocrystal Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has 52.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 2.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.50, which indicates that it is 11.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.