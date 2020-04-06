Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] saw a change by 4.33% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.63. The company is holding 71.58M shares with keeping 49.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 74.80% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.42% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -86.09%, trading +73.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 71.58M shares valued at 566409.0 were bought and sold.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.63, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.21. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CEQP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 179.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.20 and P/E Ratio of 1.59. These metrics all suggest that Crestwood Equity Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 71.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 317.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.83, which indicates that it is 18.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.