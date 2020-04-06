CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] shares went lower by -1.99% from its previous closing of 14.57, now trading at the price of $14.28, also subtracting -0.29 points. Is CVI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CVI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 100.53M float and a -5.80% run over in the last seven days. CVI share price has been hovering between 55.52 and 13.89 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVI an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.28, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] sitting at 9.10% and its Gross Margin at 15.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.11. Its Return on Equity is 27.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that CVR Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.44 and P/E Ratio of 3.78. These metrics all suggest that CVR Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has 102.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.89 to 55.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 13.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVR Energy Inc. [CVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.