Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] opened at $44.24 and closed at $45.48 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $52.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] had 1.58 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.99M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.04%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 26.15 during that period and DRI managed to take a rebound to 128.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give DRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.39, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 4.04. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 10.22. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 121.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 12.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.