DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] opened at $5.01 and closed at $4.57 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.09% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.62.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] had 4.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 28.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.20 during that period and DCP managed to take a rebound to 33.99 in the last 52 weeks.

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to DCP Midstream LP [DCP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DCP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.62, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DCP Midstream LP [DCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.84. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.10%. These metrics suggest that this DCP Midstream LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.36.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has 206.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 952.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 33.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 19.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DCP Midstream LP [DCP] a Reliable Buy?

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.