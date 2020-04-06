Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] took an downward turn with a change of -6.83%, trading at the price of $3.82 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Designer Brands Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.80M shares for that time period. DBI monthly volatility recorded 26.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.47%. PS value for DBI stocks is 0.08 with PB recorded at 0.37.

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Designer Brands Inc. [DBI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.87. Its Return on Equity is 6.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.32.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has 77.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 294.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 23.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 15.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] a Reliable Buy?

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.