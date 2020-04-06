DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] opened at $6.16 and closed at $6.52 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.06% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] had 7.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.94M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.48 during that period and DHT managed to take a rebound to 8.83 in the last 52 weeks.

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.06, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.10 and the median estimate amounting to $8.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.31. Its Return on Equity is 8.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DHT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.90 and P/E Ratio of 13.33. These metrics all suggest that DHT Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has 158.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 958.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.48 to 8.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.06, which indicates that it is 14.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.