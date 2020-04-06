The share price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE: DO] inclined by $1.71, presently trading at $1.64. The company’s shares saw 34.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.22 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DO fall by -4.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.9400 compared to -0.1700 of all time high it touched on 04/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.48%, while additionally dropping -85.10% during the last 12 months. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.67% increase from the current trading price.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE:DO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] is sitting at 2.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] sitting at -28.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.54. Its Return on Equity is -10.60%, and its Return on Assets is -6.00%. These metrics suggest that this Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 26.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 109.04.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has 143.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 245.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 12.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 27.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.