Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] gained by 4.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.31 price per share at the time. Dynavax Technologies Corporation represents 94.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 298.20M with the latest information.

The Dynavax Technologies Corporation traded at the price of $3.31 with 540210.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DVAX shares recorded 1.46M.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.31, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 44.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.52. Its Return on Equity is -616.10%, and its Return on Assets is -54.50%. These metrics suggest that this Dynavax Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,647.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,610.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 57.87.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has 94.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 298.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 8.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 12.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.