Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] saw a change by -4.88% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.90. The company is holding 46.08M shares with keeping 40.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -79.60% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -79.60%, trading +20.34% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 46.08M shares valued at 1.18 million were bought and sold.

Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE:EFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EFC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.90, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30. These measurements indicate that Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.59. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 394.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 2.19. These metrics all suggest that Ellington Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has 46.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 179.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 19.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 19.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.