Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] gained by 1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $3.24 price per share at the time. Endo International plc represents 226.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 721.19M with the latest information.

The Endo International plc traded at the price of $3.24 with 1.9 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ENDP shares recorded 7.08M.

Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Endo International plc [ENDP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENDP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.24, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Endo International plc [ENDP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Endo International plc [ENDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Endo International plc [ENDP] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 46.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.71. Its Return on Equity is 64.70%, and its Return on Assets is -4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ENDP financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.08. Endo International plc [ENDP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.81.

Endo International plc [ENDP] has 226.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 721.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.97 to 8.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 10.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Endo International plc [ENDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Endo International plc [ENDP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.