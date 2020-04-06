Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] took an downward turn with a change of -16.12%, trading at the price of $2.29 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Everi Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.86M shares for that time period. EVRI monthly volatility recorded 30.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.27%. PS value for EVRI stocks is 0.43 with PB recorded at 3.18.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.29, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.49. Its Return on Equity is -33.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Everi Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,081.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,070.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.64 and P/E Ratio of 10.91. These metrics all suggest that Everi Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 100.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 230.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 18.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.