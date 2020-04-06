Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE: XAN] dipped by -34.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.06 price per share at the time. Exantas Capital Corp. represents 48.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 51.60M with the latest information.

The Exantas Capital Corp. traded at the price of $1.06 with 2.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XAN shares recorded 448.58K.

Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] sitting at 27.20% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70. These measurements indicate that Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Exantas Capital Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 336.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.63 and P/E Ratio of 1.31. These metrics all suggest that Exantas Capital Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has 48.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 12.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 40.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.