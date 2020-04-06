Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FET] opened at $0.19 and closed at $0.17 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FET] had 586292.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 38.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.15 during that period and FET managed to take a rebound to 6.62 in the last 52 weeks.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FET an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.17, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] sitting at -55.60% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.68. Its Return on Equity is -75.00%, and its Return on Assets is -37.60%. These metrics suggest that this Forum Energy Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.78.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has 121.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 6.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.00, which indicates that it is 18.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.