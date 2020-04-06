Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $22.79 after GLPI shares went down by -7.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GLPI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.79, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] sitting at 60.40% and its Gross Margin at 89.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.80. These measurements indicate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.91. Its Return on Equity is 18.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GLPI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 285.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 274.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38 and P/E Ratio of 12.56. These metrics all suggest that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has 231.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.04 to 50.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 13.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.