Genprex Inc. [GNPX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.27 after GNPX shares went up by 6.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Genprex Inc. [GNPX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.27, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genprex Inc. [GNPX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -179.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -179.00. Its Return on Equity is -222.80%, and its Return on Assets is -199.70%. These metrics suggest that this Genprex Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.72. Genprex Inc. [GNPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] has 34.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 73.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 7.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 882.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genprex Inc. [GNPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genprex Inc. [GNPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.