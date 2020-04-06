Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] stock went down by -5.88% or -0.22 points down from its previous closing price of 3.74. The stock reached $3.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GOL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -28.31% in the period of the last 7 days.

GOL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.76, at one point touching $3.36. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -84.89%. The 52-week high currently stands at 23.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -73.46% after the recent low of 1.85.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GOL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.52, with the high estimate being $29.14, the low estimate being $5.45 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 29.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.32. Its Return on Equity is 1.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 213.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 94.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.63.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] has 149.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 527.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.85 to 23.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 13.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] a Reliable Buy?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.