Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] shares went lower by -5.49% from its previous closing of 6.19, now trading at the price of $5.85, also subtracting -0.34 points. Is GLNG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GLNG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 86.53M float and a -26.78% run over in the last seven days. GLNG share price has been hovering between 21.97 and 5.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give GLNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.85, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $9.30 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.45. Its Return on Equity is -13.60%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. These metrics suggest that this Golar LNG Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 170.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.69.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has 107.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 627.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 21.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 13.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Golar LNG Limited [GLNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.