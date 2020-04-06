Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $1.63 after GMLP shares went down by -7.91% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Golar LNG Partners LP [NASDAQ:GMLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GMLP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.63, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.98.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 235.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 195.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.68.

Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] has 75.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 13.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 24.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] a Reliable Buy?

Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.