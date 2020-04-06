Gold Resource Corporation [NYSE: GORO] shares went higher by 5.52% from its previous closing of 3.08, now trading at the price of $3.25, also adding 0.17 points. Is GORO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 935207.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GORO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 63.53M float and a 13.65% run over in the last seven days. GORO share price has been hovering between 6.24 and 2.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gold Resource Corporation [NYSE:GORO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Gold Resource Corporation [GORO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GORO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.25, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $6.75 and the median estimate amounting to $7.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 21.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.04. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics suggest that this Gold Resource Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.56 and P/E Ratio of 35.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has 65.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 202.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.02 to 6.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gold Resource Corporation [GORO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.