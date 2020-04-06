Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [NYSE: GTE] shares went higher by 8.85% from its previous closing of 0.28, now trading at the price of $0.30, also adding 0.02 points. Is GTE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.36 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GTE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 360.56M float and a 18.61% run over in the last seven days. GTE share price has been hovering between 2.64 and 0.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [NYSE:GTE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give GTE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.30, with the high estimate being $1.85, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] sitting at 18.90% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.45. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Gran Tierra Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 3.22. These metrics all suggest that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has 366.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 111.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 17.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.