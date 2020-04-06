Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $2.67 after GPMT shares went down by -8.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:GPMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.67, with the high estimate being $19.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 332.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 263.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 51.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.20 and P/E Ratio of 2.03. These metrics all suggest that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has 60.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 161.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.74 to 19.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.