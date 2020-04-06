Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] took an upward turn with a change of 6.06%, trading at the price of $0.32 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 801052.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Great Panther Mining Limited shares have an average trading volume of 1.49M shares for that time period. GPL monthly volatility recorded 21.11%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.41%. PS value for GPL stocks is 0.63 with PB recorded at 0.94.

Great Panther Mining Limited [NYSE:GPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 10.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -95.95.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -151.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.01.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has 306.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 92.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 1.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 12.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.