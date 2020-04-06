Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] gained by 2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. Gulfport Energy Corporation represents 155.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 74.97M with the latest information.

The Gulfport Energy Corporation traded at the price of $0.48 with 5.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GPOR shares recorded 6.54M.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPOR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.48, with the high estimate being $6.95, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is sitting at 2.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.88. Its Return on Equity is -70.20%, and its Return on Assets is -35.70%. These metrics suggest that this Gulfport Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 152.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 155.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 23.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.