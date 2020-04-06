Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $19.62 after HASI shares went up by 14.80% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE:HASI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HASI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.61, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] sitting at 63.50% and its Gross Margin at 54.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 56.60. These measurements indicate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HASI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 148.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 148.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.70 and P/E Ratio of 16.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has 73.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.01 to 39.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 10.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.