HEXO Corp.[HEXO] stock saw a move by -6.62% on Friday, touching 2.65 million. Based on the recent volume, HEXO Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HEXO shares recorded 284.12M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that HEXO Corp. [HEXO] stock could reach median target price of $0.71.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] stock additionally went down by -38.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HEXO stock is set at -89.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HEXO shares showcased -82.96% decrease. HEXO saw 8.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give HEXO an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.67, with the high estimate being $1.79, the low estimate being $0.51 and the median estimate amounting to $0.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is sitting at 2.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.36.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.20.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has 284.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 191.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HEXO Corp. [HEXO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HEXO Corp. [HEXO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.