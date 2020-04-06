Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company[HMHC] stock saw a move by -10.06% on Friday, touching 1.3 million. Based on the recent volume, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HMHC shares recorded 139.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] stock could reach median target price of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] stock additionally went down by -27.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -69.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HMHC stock is set at -79.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by -75.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HMHC shares showcased -69.60% decrease. HMHC saw 8.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ:HMHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.52, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] sitting at -11.70% and its Gross Margin at 39.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.93. Its Return on Equity is -34.00%, and its Return on Assets is -8.20%. These metrics suggest that this Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] has 139.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 211.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.58 to 8.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 18.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] a Reliable Buy?

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.