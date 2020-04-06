Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE: HUSA] dipped by -4.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. Houston American Energy Corp. represents 82.05M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.56M with the latest information.

The Houston American Energy Corp. traded at the price of $0.11 with 1.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HUSA shares recorded 5.57M.

Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give HUSA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.11, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.35. Its Return on Equity is -40.10%, and its Return on Assets is -35.90%. These metrics suggest that this Houston American Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.98. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.79.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 82.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 16.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.